Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could swap 7-bedroom Royal Lodge for 'shoebox-sized' home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move out of Royal Lodge, it was confirmed in October, leaving many wondering where he will live next. According to a new report, published by the Mail on Sunday on 14 December 2025, King Charles' 65-year-old brother will swap Royal Lodge for a 'shoebox-sized' holding property on a remote part of the King's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Per the report, his potential new home is currently under extensive renovation in preparation for his arrival, suggesting that it will be a substantial home, even if it is smaller than the 30-room mansion he is currently living in.

© WireImage Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is moving out of Royal Lodge

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge, which also features seven bedrooms over two top floors and a large drawing room, since 2004, when he and his daughters, Princess Beatrice, now 37, and Princess Eugenie, now 35, moved there from Sunninghill Park.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also currently lives at Royal Lodge, despite the pair's divorce in 1996, having moved in with them in 2008.

When will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leave Royal Lodge?

The palace is yet to confirm when Andrew and Sarah will move out of Royal Lodge, but royal author Robert Jobson gave us a sense of the former prince's potential timeline in an exclusive interview earlier this month.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park is currently the home of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels. The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast," Robert told HELLO!.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham."

Andrew's slow departure

Robert also told HELLO!, why Andrew hasn't immediately moved out of Royal Lodge upon the removal of his titles. "Logistics. Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say," the royal expert told us. "It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the Palace says."

Having given the minimum 12 months' notice on his departure, Andrew could legally live there until October 2026. An end-of-tenancy inspection was carried out on 12 November meant that if no repairs were required, Andrew would have been entitled to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy on 30 October 2026.

Why is Andrew leaving Royal Lodge?

The news of Andrew and Sarah's departure from Royal Lodge comes after they were stripped of their titles following renewed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Images Andrew and Sarah both lost their titles of Duke and Duchess of York

On 3 November 2025, it was confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would be losing his remaining royal titles, including his HRH styling and princely title. An entry from a publication in the Letters Patent stated: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

It followed a statement from Buckingham Palace on 30 October, which read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

© Getty Andrew was stripped of his titles and given his marching orders from Royal Lodge

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The pair made their first public appearance since the loss of their titles on 12 December 2025 when they attended the christening of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Athena, at St James' Palace in London.