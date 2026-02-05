Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's private temporary home's forgotten dark history

Following a string of scandals, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor officially moved out of Royal Lodge on Monday, 2 February, having been evicted from his home of 23 years after allegations connected him to convicted serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

In the wake of his friendship with the late American, Andrew, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his titles and right to live at the royal lodgings by his older brother, King Charles, last October.

The father-of-two is expected to permanently move into a residence known as Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in April. However, while he waits for it to be renovated, he is temporarily staying at Wood Farm. Both properties are located near the village of Wolferton and on the estate that is owned by the King.

Wood Farm is a five-bedroom cottage in a secluded corner of the famous 600-acre estate with a sea view.

Inside Wood Farm

The property is separate from the main Sandringham House and is traditionally one of the late Prince Philip's more favoured homes. Andrew's father retreated there in 2017 when he retired from public duties and lived separately from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Humble compared to the rest of the royal residences, the cottage is subdued and more low-key in its interiors. It is said that life inside is more relaxed and that staff don't wear uniforms.

During his later years, Philip was said to have spent his days tending to the property's truffle farm, riding his carriages around the grounds and filling the cottage's walls with his artwork. The house also has a no cats rule intended to protect pheasant fledglings that are bred for the annual shoots on the estate.

A royal escape

Aside from being Philip's favourite hideaway, the cottage earned a reputation for being the go-to private escape for royals in need of a concealed hiding place.

It is said that Princess Diana stayed at the address ahead of her engagement to King Charles and that Kate Middleton also spent some time there during the early days of her relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Dating back further than the 80s, the cottage's interesting history starts as early as 1917 when Queen Mary's son, Prince John, moved in. The young royal spent the vast majority of his short life inside the home's walls, hidden from public view. He was born July 12 1905 at York Cottage, Sandringham, and was the fifth son and youngest child of the future George V and Queen Mary.

Prince John spent his early years at Sandringham with his four brothers, Edward, Albert, Henry and George, and his sister, Mary. Known as the 'lost prince' after the term was coined for the 2003 TV dramatisation of his life by Stephen Poliakoff, he suffered from epilepsy experiencing his first fit at age four.

The young royal was cared for by his governess, Charlotte 'Lala' Bill and died at the age of 13 in his sleep while staying at the cottage. He was buried at St. Mary Magdalene Church and after his death, his mother wrote in her diary: "Miss the dear child very much indeed".