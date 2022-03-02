5 most popular TikTok accounts to follow for home inspiration These are the best home renovation and interior design accounts to follow now

TikTok has become a surprising source of inspiration for everything from must-read books to beauty buys, and interiors are no exception!

Home renovation and interior design accounts have proved incredibly popular on the platform, clocking up millions of views around the globe and sparking new trends in the process.

Now, furniture experts Instrument London have rounded up the most popular accounts to follow on TikTok for homes and interiors inspiration, with DIY mum Noel Jett @jettsetfarmhouse clocking up more than 322 million likes alone. Here are the top five homes TikTok stars to follow now…

1. Noel Jett @jettsetfarmhouse

Noel Jett has over 322 million likes on TikTok

Known for her life hacks and DIY inspiration, Noel Jett has more than four million followers and a jaw-dropping 322 million likes on the platform. Her videos include easy DIY projects, décor inspiration and cleaning hacks.

2. Emily Shaw @emilyrayna

Emily Shaw has the most followed home account on TikTok

Emily Shaw has the highest following on the list with 5.3 million people tuning in to see her home renovation projects, budget-friendly DIY and her professional interior designer taste.

Cory from East Coast DIY shared her home renovation on TikTok

Realtor Cori's TikTok account has amassed five million followers and 77 million likes thanks to videos documenting her project of renovating her house before her husband returns from the military. The TikTok star's posts have proven especially popular thanks to her decision to share step-by-step instructions and tips and tricks with her followers that they can replicate in their own homes.

4. Galey Alix @galeyalix

Galey Alix recently decorated Elle Macpherson's home

With 2.9 million followers and 25 million likes, Galey Alix's TikTok account has become a must-follow for interior design fans who love watching Galey's renovation projects, including a recent commission to decorate the exterior of Elle Macpherson's house for Christmas.

5. Farah Merhi @farahjmerhi

Farah Merhi shows home organisation and cleaning tips

Promising to share tips to help you make your house your home, Farah Merhi now has 2.2 million followers and 23.6 million likes. Her TikTok videos are a must-watch for fans of The Home Edit and anyone looking for organising tips, as recent clips showcase how she organizes her kitchen, pantry and even underneath the kitchen sink.

