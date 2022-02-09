How to transform your entire bathroom for £23 with an easy DIY hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black bathroom fittings have become a key trend in the past year, as demonstrated by Stacey Solomon, who recently unveiled a dramatic bathroom makeover for her son Rex.

Retailer Drench.co.uk reports that it has seen a 50 percent increase in searches for 'black tap' in the past year, with their interiors expert, Polly Shearer, commenting: "This suggests that many renovators are moving away from traditional chrome finishes and favouring more bold finishes such as matt black taps.

"This finish looks great in modern monochrome bathrooms and even traditional bathrooms if you’re looking to create more depth which will blend in with your bathroom design. Whether you’re going for a monochrome bathroom, or you simply want to add a touch of black, taps are a great way to start."

While there are several matt black tap designs to choose from, they can cost as much as £200, and you can easily get the look for less with a simple DIY hack.

Laura from @houseproject_36 painted her bathroom taps black

Painting your taps might seem a daunting prospect, but interiors influencer Laura of @houseproject_36 showed us how it's done when she transformed her downstairs toilet with a can of black spray paint – and it's still in good condition almost a year later.

Sharing before-and-after photos of the transformation, Laura showed how she had transformed her chrome taps, towel ring and toilet roll holder by painting them black, and it changed the aesthetic of the space completely. Want to try the trend for yourself? Here's your step-by-step guide…

How to paint your bathroom taps black:

How to paint your bathroom taps black step-by-step guide

1. Give all surfaces a deep clean with a product like The Pink Stuff.

2. Prep your taps by buffing with sandpaper to allow the paint to stick.

150 grit sandpaper £6.99, Amazon

3. Protect your surroundings to ensure they don't get sprayed with paint.

4. Use primer to prepare the taps and get the best possible paint finish.

Plastikote primer, £5.99, Amazon

5. Once dry, paint the taps with a spray paint like Rust-Oleum Universal Black Matt.

Rust-Oleum Black Matt Paint, £10, Dunelm

6. Have patience and leave the tap alone for at least 24 hours to cure.

