7 surprisingly easy ways to transform your house exterior

Rachel Avery
The exterior of your home is the first impression people get, whether you've just moved in or you're selling up, here are our top house exterior design ideas.
External house renovations may seem daunting (and expensive) but there are many DIY projects that you can tackle to make your house have more kerb appeal. Small changes make a big difference, and we have some genius house exterior design ideas to get you started.
WOW: 12 insane real life home transformations seen on Instagram
Scrub up the exterior
It’s surprising what a bit of cleaning and maintenance can do. Get your windows washed and your guttering cleared to make one big step towards a picture-perfect house.
Regular maintenance to keep your house clean is recommended
Add some greenery
You may not want the upkeep of grass at the front of your house, but some pot plants, a small flowerbed or even a few window boxes should do the trick to bring a bit of life to the front of your property.
Mix hanging basket, £16, Homebase
Add a seasonal wreath
A super cute addition to any home, placing a wreath on your front door will instantly give it a facelift. Christmas is of course a good time to get into wreaths, but we’ve seen some cracking autumnal ones too!
Paint your windows and doors
Replacing things like windows and doors can be a huge expense, but did you know that UPVC can be painted? You can get specialist spray painters in to transform your home, or you can tackle the job yourself. Just be sure to get an exterior paint that is suitable for UPVC as many other paints just won’t stick. Frenchic Brand Ambassador, Craig Phillips advises: "Lightly sanding the door using medium sandpaper to help the paint adhere to the plastic surface."
Apple of my eye UPVC paint, £19.95, Frenchic
Consider adding lighting
As well as being a great security feature, exterior lights help your home look cosy and welcoming. Solar lanterns are really popular now and don’t require any wiring in!
Two solar wall lanterns, £23.98, Amazon
Get new numbers
If the numbers on your front door have seen better days, why not treat yourself to a new set? It is surprising what a small change can have - and we bet your postie will notice.
READ: Best IKEA hacks you need in your life
Upgrade your hardware
Not all houses are made equal, and you can make yours stand out on the street with a fabulous statement knocker. We love the selection from Gipsy Hill Hardware – especially the love heart padlock one!
Gipsy Hill Hardware padlock knocker, £143.65, Etsy
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.