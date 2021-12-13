Paint your way to a happy home - expert colour choices revealed

Selecting colours for your walls when redecorating can be a mind-boggling task with endless shades to choose from, where do you begin? Starting with the mood of the room would be a clever first step, and by deciding how you want to feel in the space, you will be able to narrow down a suitable colour palette. Applied colour psychology expert Justine Fox explains how colour therapy is the key to finding the perfect hue with Valspar…

Find the perfect colour for your space

Why are colour choices so important in our homes?

Colour is a sensation we experience in our minds as a response to different wavelengths of light and as such it has a profound effect on us emotionally. Our homes have become increasingly central to our lives particularly over the past two years. We need them to be a workspace, social venue, fitness centre and most importantly, a sanctuary.

Drawing on colours from the blue and green colour families which have been shown to help us recover from stress more quickly, is a great place to start. Using the natural world as inspiration, organic muted tones like soft green Mother Nature R273E, greyed blue Calm Waters R212F or warm neutral Silver Mauve R85C have a calming effect on us.

Best paint colours for bedrooms

In bedrooms, we need to create an atmosphere that gets us ready for sleep. This is one of the most personal spaces in our home and should connect deeply with us. Warm, comforting tones and deep colours like dusky red Kindness of Strangers R23E, smoked purple Indigo Dreams R182B and immersive blue Ethereal Dance W29D absorb light making the room feel more intimate and indulgent.

Choose a colour that suits your style

Best paint colours for kitchens

If your kitchen is a social place where the family likes to get together for a quick chat and a snack, you might like to look at fresh, clean colours that have a vibrancy and lightness to them. Think of using some of the higher energy hues yellows and oranges, in radiant Golden Sue R129C or juicy Peach Rose R133C. These playful pastels lift positivity and activate the space.

Best paint colours for home offices

To enhance the sense of natural light in your home office space and benefit from the psychological effects of colour to focus on tasks, choose soft tints like Sea Silk W27A. This gentle aqua green has a brightening, refreshing quality that helps us to think more clearly.

Have your dream colour expertly mixed

How do you find the exact right shade?

Valspar's The Colour Effect ethos will help you narrow down ideal shades for sleep, combatting stress and tackling seasonal affective disorder. Plus, if you find the perfect hue and they don't already do it, they can colour match it for you. From a trainer to a notebook, take anything with you to B&Q and Valspar will use their colour matching technology to mix your hue. They can create any colour the eye can see - that’s 2.2 million shades!

