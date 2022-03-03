The Queen's Sandringham farm is undergoing big changes – and even Prince George is involved Wood Farm at Sandringham is run by Prince Charles

Prince William has revealed some of the changes that have been made at the Queen's Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate by his father, the Prince of Wales – and he is even getting the next generation of royals involved.

The Sandringham Estate has been run by Prince Charles since 2017, who is keen to turn the farm into a fully organic operation and has been implementing more sustainable processes over the past five years.

During half term, his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had the opportunity to get hands on and help out on the farm, trying everything from moving feed to planting trees.

Speaking on a visit to a goat farm in Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny, to mark St David's Day, Prince William and Kate gave an insight into their half term break at their country home, Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate.

Prince Charles has been making big changes at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate

During their visit, a worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: "That was George’s job at half term – moving feed."

Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: "We are trying some Agroforestry as well." Agroforestry is the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped out on the farm

Prince Charles has been championing organic farming since taking over the running of the Queen's Sandringham Estate, and is no doubt keen for his grandchildren to share his passion for nature and sustainability.

The 73-year-old has already changed a lot at Wood Farm, and previously outlined the ethos behind his ambition in an interview with Country Life. "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her," he said.

Prince Charles has managed the Sandringham estate since 2017

Charles added: "Across the estate, we place a value on ecological delivery. This means, in practice, the implementation of measures such as the avoidance of block cropping and the provision of trees, hedgerows, wildlife corridors, bird boxes and field margins, which involves careful planning, monitoring and mapping."

Other measures have included the introduction of a flock of 3,000 sheep to the estate, providing natural fertiliser, as well as new trees and other crops. However, some old favourites have had to go, such as sugar beet, which can’t be farmed organically.

