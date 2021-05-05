Prince Philip's Sandringham home was separate from the Queen's The late Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his retirement at the Norfolk estate

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's country home, Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, has been typically used as the royal's winter home where they spend Christmas.

It is also where the late Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from public duties in August 2017. But instead of residing at Sandringham House, he preferred a five-bedroom farmhouse called Wood Farm.

The royal divided his time between Windsor Castle and Wood Farm located on a corner of the 600-acre Sandringham estate – which is also home to Anmer Hall, Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home.

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef who worked for the Queen, Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry, previously shared his fond memories of Wood Farm.

"I used to love it there. It's so small you get to interact with them every day, rattle pans and play with the corgis!" Darren wrote on Twitter. "And when The Queen looks into the kitchen after a busy week and says 'Thank you', you can't get a bigger compliment than that."

Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

The Duke's cottage was modestly furnished and he oversaw the implementation of a new kitchen shortly after his retirement. The Prince was said to enjoy quiet pursuits at the farm, such as reading, painting watercolours and before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, inviting friends to stay.

The secluded farmhouse has also played host to other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their friends before they were married.

Prince John spent his final years at Wood Farm

The Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York has also previously stayed at Wood Farm during the Christmas period when her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were younger, so she could be close by without officially being at the Queen's festive celebrations at Sandringham House.

Wood Farm does have a tragic past. In the early 1900s, King George V and Queen Mary's youngest son Prince John (younger brother to the current Queen's father George VI), was sent to live at the cottage on the Sandringham Estate in 1916, as his seizures caused by epilepsy became more frequent and severe.

Sandringham House in Norfolk

The young Prince was cared for by his nanny Charlotte "Lala" Bill and enjoyed walks in Queen Alexandra's garden. After a severe seizure, John died in his sleep at Wood Farm on 18 January 1919, aged just 13.

