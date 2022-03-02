Prince William and Kate Middleton give insight into family fun away from the cameras The Cambridges opened up during an outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave an insight into their family half term break with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they made an appearance at a Welsh farm on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a goat farm in Llanvetherine to mark St David’s Day and candidly spoke about their half-term fun spent at the Queen's farm. During their visit, a worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: "That was George’s job at half term – moving feed."

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton look at home on a farm during royal appearance

Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: "We are trying some Agroforestry as well." Agroforestry being the strategic planting trees and shrubs to improve the land.

As the family have a second home in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham estate, it is believed that the farming would have taken place there.

The Cambridges gave a rare comment on their private lives

The royals are well known for their love of the great outdoors and Prince William specifically shared his love for a quieter life in the countryside during an Apple Time to Walk episode.

The audio included the Duke touching upon his life at his second home of Anmer Hall. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," he admitted.

The family enjoy outdoor pursuits

Prince William's father Prince Charles has been championing organic farming since taking over the running of the Queen's Sandringham Estate in 2017 so no doubt the passion comes from there.

The Prince of Wales has implemented sustainable processes over the past five years and speaking to Country Life, Charles outlined the ethos behind his ambition: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

