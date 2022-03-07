Laura Hamilton left 'frustrated' with bad news as she rents property after split The Channel 4 presenter currently has COVID-19

A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton was left feeling "frustrated" after a positive COVID-19 test result meant she missed out on Channel 4 filming abroad.

The presenter took to social media on Monday to explain the situation to fans, also dropping the bombshell that she's moved out of her brand new house and into a rental property. "I'm very frustrated because I don't have any symptoms really…It was when I did my test yesterday morning before I was travelling to the airport that I found out I was covid positive," Laura told her followers.

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shares her frustration with COVID-19 diagnosis

Filming from a new location, she told everyone: "I moved into a new rental property which is where I'm staying now for a good few months whilst I renovate the inside of my new house which is all very exciting. I'm unpacked and all set up in this place and all good."

Behind Laura a luxurious bed could be seen with white pillows and striped cushions and beside the bed is a bedside table with a cream lamp perched on it. It looks like she's made her temporary home oh-so cosy!

The star is currently renovating her new house

Back in January, Laura revealed her shock split from her husband of 13 years, Alex Goward and the couple share two children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the star admitted the struggle in leaving her family home and former life behind. "It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories. I am very much someone who believes in focusing on the future, not having regrets, and I want to be positive for my children."

Laura invited HELLO! in to see her new space

On the subject of her new house, which is being completely transformed with an extension, Laura said: "I knew from the moment I first saw it. It has such a lovely feeling about it. I do feel like this is my little place in the country."

