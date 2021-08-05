Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin reveals pristine garden at new home The TV star has homes in Newcastle and London

During his stints on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun and BBC's Escape to the Country, Jonnie Irwin spends a lot of time looking at other people's homes, but he has a stunning property of his own in Newcastle.

He recently soaked up the sun in his garden, sharing a peek at the large lawn, greenery and shed as he lay on rattan outdoor furniture.

"Boys having a nap so I was gonna do some much needed gardening. That has progressed/regressed to lying in the sun listening to Test Match Special. Glorious. #tms #engvnz," Jonnie wrote.

In reaction to the photo, his followers wrote: "Lawn looks nice," and: "And why not! Gardening can wait."

Jonnie and his wife Jessica recently moved from Hertfordshire to Newcastle with their three sons, Rex, Rafa and Cormac.

He told HELLO!: "Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born."

Jonnie added: "Since being up here we realise how great it is to have family and friends close by. They’ve all waded in and helped and never made it feel like they were doing us a favour. We’ll look to buy in the new year."

The presenter showed off his garden in Newcastle

He also has a stunning home in Highgate, London where he recently showed off impressive renovations.

One of the before photos was taken from his patio garden, looking back at the red brick property. The extension had a cement exterior with double doors leading onto the decking area, but Jonnie had upgraded it with a lick of blue paint in another snap.

Inside, he showed off the open-plan kitchen which was decorated with white units and sleek black work surfaces with a breakfast bar and stools. It was finished with silver appliances and wooden floorboards.

Jonnie and his wife Jessica's London home

Jonnie explained in the caption: "Here’s some before and after shots of my place in London. Personally I’m not the best at decorating and just couldn’t get down to London in this lockdown to do any work to this project."

He added: "I’ve learnt in the past not to scrimp when it comes to decorating as the finish is the first thing prospective tenants and buyers see," before tagging Joshua Hammond Decorating.

