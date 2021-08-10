Laura Hamilton's plush London home belongs on A Place in the Sun – photos The TV star drew inspiration from her travels

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has put her love of interiors to good use when designing her own family home in Surrey.

The 39-year-old shares her house with her husband Alex Goward and their children Rocco and Tahlia, and she has overhauled several rooms since they moved in. She revealed her travels, some of which was with her job, has inspired much of her home.

Take a peek inside Laura's plush property, complete with a swimming pool...

Laura Hamilton's garden

Laura has a private outdoor swimming pool at her home, which is framed with a concrete terrace and sun loungers.

She also brought the Moroccan influences to her garden, telling HELLO! in her 2018 column: "Whilst on a food shop in Sainsbury’s, I picked up some fantastic black and white Aztec print sofa cushions - and a matching floor cushion - for £35 that I dressed my patio furniture with. Complete with a complimenting black and cream woven floor rug from TK Maxx it added a lovely touch of comfort and texture to my outside seating area."

During the winter, she placed a firepit on top of the Aztec rug in order to make the most of her home amid the lockdown.

Laura Hamilton's bedroom

The TV star shared a hilarious photo of her bedroom as she worked from home during the pandemic. She has a double bed with a cream headboard and patterned side tables, and she huddled underneath the covers in order to do a voiceover.

In June 2020, Laura revealed a better look inside her bedroom and revealed exactly where she bought her furniture from. "The ottoman at the end of our bed is bespoke made using Lustro fabric from @curtainfabricstore. Throws and cushions are from @dusk.com. Lamps and side drawers are from @something_special_home . The Headboard is from @theheadboardworkshopuk and the bed and mattress from @silentnightbeds," she wrote.

Laura's spare room also follows a similar colour scheme, with grey patterned wallpaper behind the bed, white furniture, cream bedside lamps and a skylight.

Laura Hamilton's son's bedroom

WATCH: Laura Hamilton gives us a tour inside Rocco's bedroom

Speaking of how to make her son Rocco's room timeless as he grows up, she told HELLO!: "Instead of a traditional blue room, I went for a navy, grey and deep red colour theme. Before Rocco was born I had been filming a TV show in Malvern and I had found a really lovely plaque for his wall that said ‘Route 66’ in a deep red colour and that had influenced colour choices."

She added that she bought his bed from Wayfair, a circular table and chair, an easel with a chalkboard and paper board, a fabric teepee, and wire display shelves that she said "would give the room a bit of an industrial feel."

Laura Hamilton's kitchen

Laura described her kitchen as "the heart of my home." It has an island in the middle and is fitted with light grey cupboards and white quartz worktops, while Moroccan-inspired patterned tiles, grey blinds and silver pendant lights tie in with the neutral aesthetic.

Sharing a look at her kitchen makeover, she added: "We have new blinds, recessed ambient lighting and a refurbished kitchen table! I also had to put up some photos of special memories."

The open-plan space also features a pale wooden dining table with grey upholstered chairs.

Laura Hamilton's lounge

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton works up a sweat in pink gymwear

While filming a workout inside her living room, Laura revealed the space features cream carpets, green and cream walls, a window seat overlooking the garden and a large white indoor plant.

She posed in another room which featured a grey velvet corner sofa and mirrored trunk that sat in front of bookcase wallpaper.

