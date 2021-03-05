A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman lives in London with her husband Jon and their two children, Albion and Joy. She recently took to Instagram Stories to promote an upcoming event, and inadvertently revealed a previously unseen space in her vegan home.

The star stood in a light and airy room with a dark-framed bay window behind her. The living area has a green velour chair dressed with a leaf printed throw, an abundance of plants, a vintage trunk, and a framed photograph of Jasmine's beloved pooch, Shadow, who passed away in 2014.

Eagled-eyed followers will be able to spot a rainbow picture stuck up in the window, in honour of the NHS, undoubtedly created by one of her children amid the pandemic.

Fans have seen inside other areas of Jasmine's pristine house before, when she has showcased its interiors on her Instagram account. Her 1830s residence has a striking navy living room with gallery wall and Chesterfield sofa, and the family also have a lovely modern kitchen.

Jasmine has tried to make her house vegan

In 2019, Jasmine updated her property to make it vegan-friendly. She worked with My Bespoke Room to ensure her place was free of animal products, which meant avoiding feather-filled cushions, bee's wax furniture and wool items when styling up her space. Jasmine chose a synthetic carpet and used memory foam cushions in her living room.

She worked with a design company and the results are gorgeous

At the time, the star expressed her love for her abode: "We [are] delighted with the result. I don't know if it's physically possible to guarantee everything is completely vegan and there's always a chance that something may have fallen through the net, but working with My Bespoke Room made it as vegan-friendly as possible."

The family kitchen is also pristine

The design team admitted it was the first time they have ever been asked to design an entirely vegan project: "We have created over 1,000 room designs for clients, but a totally vegan makeover was a first for us, however, we do love a challenge and we were sure to not compromise on style."

