Jasmine Harman's stunning living room is completely vegan

Rachel Avery
A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman home: See inside her completely vegan living room, in keeping with her vegan lifestyle.
Used to finding people their dream homes on A Place In The Sun, Jasmine Harman called in the professionals to revamp her 1830s home when she wanted a vegan living room.
REVEALED: Jasmine's 20lb weight loss secret is out
To show off her cruelty-free room, Jasmine shared a post on Instagram where she sat proudly on her Chesterfield-style sofa in her gorgeous new surroundings.
WATCH: Jasmine showed off her new living space when she trained her dog
For her room to be free of animal products, it meant avoiding feather-filled cushions, bee's wax furniture and wool items when styling up her space. Jasmine chose a synthetic carpet and used memory foam cushions.
Jasmine adjusted her home to fit in with her vegan lifestyle
Steering clear of red paint, which could be made from insects, Jasmine opted for a navy blue shade from Farrow & Ball. The statement walls are a main feature of the stylish space – and they have been given further character with an array of black and white prints.
Other stylish design details include a ceramic lamp and sprigs of eucalyptus styled up in a vase.
GALLERY: See inside the beautiful homes of The One Show hosts
RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall house view will make you green with envy
Jasmine opted for blue paint to ensure it was insect-free
Jasmine expressed her love for her newly decorated abode: "We [are] delighted with the result. I don't know if it's physically possible to guarantee everything is completely vegan and there's always a chance that something may have fallen through the net, but working with My Bespoke Room made it as vegan-friendly as possible."
Jasmine got the experts to meticulously check the origin of her home products
My Bespoke Room didn't go as far as checking the glue in each furniture piece, but everything else was very carefully considered.
The design team admitted it was the first time they have ever been asked to design an entirely vegan room: "We have created over 1,000 room designs for clients, but a totally vegan makeover was a first for us, however, we do love a challenge and we were sure to not compromise on style."
Jasmine lives in Carshalton in London with her husband Jon and two children.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.