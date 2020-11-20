Jasmine Harman's stunning living room is completely vegan A Place In The Sun's Jasmine wanted vegan décor to fit with her lifestyle

Used to finding people their dream homes on A Place In The Sun, Jasmine Harman called in the professionals to revamp her 1830s home when she wanted a vegan living room.

To show off her cruelty-free room, Jasmine shared a post on Instagram where she sat proudly on her Chesterfield-style sofa in her gorgeous new surroundings.

For her room to be free of animal products, it meant avoiding feather-filled cushions, bee's wax furniture and wool items when styling up her space. Jasmine chose a synthetic carpet and used memory foam cushions.

Jasmine adjusted her home to fit in with her vegan lifestyle

Steering clear of red paint, which could be made from insects, Jasmine opted for a navy blue shade from Farrow & Ball. The statement walls are a main feature of the stylish space – and they have been given further character with an array of black and white prints.

Other stylish design details include a ceramic lamp and sprigs of eucalyptus styled up in a vase.

Jasmine opted for blue paint to ensure it was insect-free

Jasmine expressed her love for her newly decorated abode: "We [are] delighted with the result. I don't know if it's physically possible to guarantee everything is completely vegan and there's always a chance that something may have fallen through the net, but working with My Bespoke Room made it as vegan-friendly as possible."

Jasmine got the experts to meticulously check the origin of her home products

My Bespoke Room didn't go as far as checking the glue in each furniture piece, but everything else was very carefully considered.

The design team admitted it was the first time they have ever been asked to design an entirely vegan room: "We have created over 1,000 room designs for clients, but a totally vegan makeover was a first for us, however, we do love a challenge and we were sure to not compromise on style."

Jasmine lives in Carshalton in London with her husband Jon and two children.

