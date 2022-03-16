Carole Middleton celebrates the Queen's Jubilee with quintessential décor The Duchess' mother has unveiled new décor

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton has unveiled a whole Party Pieces range dedicated to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – and it's incredible!

Carole shared the news on the Party Pieces Instagram account, writing: "Designed to commemorate this year's Platinum Jubilee, featuring a mix of classic stripes and the iconic Union Jack topped with English roses. This Party Pieces collection is eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable, made from FSC-certified paper. Available on the site now! #mypartypieces #PlatinumJubilee #celebrate #celebrationtime #ecofriendly #recyclable #reusable #newin #partydecorations."

WATCH: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in full revealed

The images revealed the gorgeous range, with two child models showcasing the fabulous party paraphernalia.

There's everything from bunting and balloons through to paper cups and party props, and we're sure Her Majesty would approve of the sweet paper crowns!

The Jubilee collection is adorable

As well as thinking about how best to mark this special occasion, Carole has been conscious to keep the range as environmentally friendly as possible and with the royals being keen environmentalists, this is a lovely touch.

Shop our favourite decorations:

Hang the bunting out proudly around your soiree as you celebrate the Queen in style.

Decorative bunting, £10, Party Pieces

It wouldn't be a party without a prop or two – how fun are these paper crowns?

Dress up party props, £6, Party Pieces

Everything you need to get your table party ready – and it's all recyclable!

Table set, £18, Party Pieces

Carole's company also has a whole host of wedding-related party items so if you're planning a DIY big day, you'll be all set.

We wonder if her daughter, Kate had any say in either collection, considering she used to help out with the business.

Carole and Kate have a close bond

In a previous interview with SheerLuxe, Carole revealed that the Duchess was in fact the one to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

