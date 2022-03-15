The Queen's special Platinum Jubilee tribute for garden revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen has long had a love of gardening, and reportedly showed a renewed interest in horticulture following a garden restoration project at Windsor Castle in 2017.

So Her Majesty will no doubt be pleased to learn that a new variety of rose has been launched by David Austin Roses to mark her Platinum Jubilee, with approval of the royal household.

Elizabeth (Ausmajesty) is described as "an exceptional rose of true majesty and grace" in a pale pink and apricot hue. The shrub rose is a repeat flowering bloom that is ideal for shady areas, and the description states it is a "dependable rose with exceptional health and versatility of habit" which forms a "shapely and commanding shrub".

Its scent is said to be a strong and sweet fragrance with hints of lemon sherbet and Old Rose, and an aesthetic that displays "a generosity, continuity and presence befitting of the character of her namesake".

The rose has already proven so popular that both the bare root rose and potted rose variations have sold out, but gardeners keen to add the regal tribute to their outdoor space can sign up to receive an email when it is back in stock.

Elizabeth shrub rose, £33.50, David Austin Roses

The new bloom would make a pretty addition to the gardens at the Queen's royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, which has a dedicated rose garden within its 42 acres, and Windsor Castle, where the monarch is now primarily based.

A series of behind-the-scenes photos recently showed how the gardens at another royal residence, Sandringham House, are being prepared to host celebrations in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen has a longheld love of gardening

A team of gardeners were seen hard at work pruning in the North End Garden to maintain the shape of the pleached lime tree avenues that provide a picturesque shady walkway during the summer, when a special outdoor concert is set to be held in the grounds of the estate.

