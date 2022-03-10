The staggering cost to live in the Queen’s royal residences revealed Her Majesty has an impressive property portfolio

The Queen owns a vast portfolio of royal residences, and while she has spent the majority of her reign based at Buckingham Palace, it has been reported that she has no plans to return there to live after spending the last two years at Windsor Castle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monarch’s official London residence spans 829,000 square feet with 775 rooms, and has been given an estimated market value of £995million. While there is no suggestion that the Queen will ever sell her residences, new research has looked at just how much the monthly mortgage costs would be for anyone looking to live in any of them.

The research by Henry Dannell, a leading specialist in bespoke mortgage solutions, found that those looking to purchase Buckingham Palace would require a deposit of £249m, and a further £3million per month to make a full monthly mortgage payment.

Meanwhile, Windsor Castle - where Her Majesty is now primarily based - would require a £124million deposit, with £504,000 payable in interest each month or £1.5m per month as a full repayment mortgage.

Buckingham Palace has an estimated value of £995million

According to the findings, a full repayment mortgage on Sandringham Castle would cost £182,000 per month in current market conditions, while Balmoral and Hillsborough Castle would be the most affordable royal residences to buy, at £151,000 and £73,000 per month respectively.

Although the Queen reportedly will no longer live in Buckingham Palace, it remains the official London residence and is likely to become home to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall when they become King and Queen Consort.

The Sandringham Estate would cost an estimated £182,000 per month

The historic residence is currently undergoing extensive renovation work at a cost of £369million, with jobs including replacing the roof on the Picture Gallery and installing new water tanks and a new energy centre.

