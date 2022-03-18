The Queen reveals fun home feature her great-grandchildren will love Her Majesty lives at Windsor Castle

The Queen now permanently resides at her 1,000-room home, Windsor Castle, and during an official engagement there, Her Majesty revealed a very fun feature – a sweet Queen's guard statue, complete with bearskin hat!

The small statue, which is about the height of a young child, was visible in the corner of the room, positioned on a wooden plinth. The figure has full regalia – just like the real thing! We bet Her Majesty's great-grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are big fans of the cheeky chappy, who's a little different from the monarch's usual antique belongings.

The Queen's fun addition was revealed when she was meeting the new Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon along with her husband Mr Whit Fraser.

The Queen has a sweet guard statue at Windsor Castle

This was one of the Queen's few engagements that she has attended in person recently, since the monarch contracted COVID-19.

Windsor Castle is a beautiful royal home

Her Majesty, who turns 96 next month, has had to cancel her attendance at the Commonwealth Day service in London and she has chosen to dial back her engagements, likely due to mobility issues.

The monarch will be spending more time at her 484,000 square-foot castle, but thankfully it's pretty much like its own village.

There are jaw-dropping official state rooms like the impressive drawing rooms, but there are also private quarters of the Queen's that most of the staff don't step foot in. However, what's interesting is that the Queen's beloved corgis are allowed to roam freely!

Her Majesty has canceled a few in-person events

The property has an impressive cooking space, and the Queen has 33 kitchen staff, 20 chefs and sous chefs, three pastry chefs and 10 porters to ensure she is well looked after.

The Royal Collection Trust explains: "The clocks in the Great Kitchen are always five minutes fast to ensure that the food served to The Queen is never late."

