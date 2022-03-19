Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret UK home that went under the radar The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito since 2020, but when they resided in the UK, did you know they had a countryside property in Oxfordshire? Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret home.

MORE: 11 hilarious photos of royals caught off guard at home

The royal couple leased a £2.5million farmhouse in the sprawling countryside before they switched it to live in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It is believed Harry and Meghan used the country retreat to escape the glare of the public and press which they experienced living at Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. The idyllic remote home was not overlooked in any way, providing maximum privacy and security.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry films from stylish home office

The Sun obtained a photograph of the property at the time, and the Grade II-listed building in Oxfordshire was made of a stunning Cotswold stone and it was partly converted.

The four-bedroom home was equipped with ample outdoor space, garden furniture and a pristine lawn.

The couple used to live at Frogmore Cottage

According to the report, many high-profile guests came to stay with the Sussexes when they were residing there, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, as well as their friends George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

WOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

MORE: Prince Harry's former bachelor pad might surprise you - details

The cottage was built for just £450!

While the couple no longer call the UK their main home, they do still have a base here, their former home, Frogmore Cottage.

It is believed that if and when the family travel over to the UK to visit their friends and family, they will stay there, as Harry did when he attended Prince Philip's funeral. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie currently lives at Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby August, but there's plenty of space for everyone as the 'cottage' has five bedrooms.

Harry and Meghan first lived within Kensington Palace

Fun fact, the property used to belong to Queen Charlotte in the 1800s, and it was built for just £450! We're sure it's worth a lot more today…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.