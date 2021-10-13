Prince Harry's former bachelor pad might surprise you - details The Prince lived in a small one-bedroom apartment

While Prince Harry is now happily married living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet, the Prince used to live a single life – and his bachelor pad just might surprise you.

In 2012, four years before meeting Meghan Markle, the Prince moved into Kensington Palace, and while the grand residence is huge, Harry lived in a modest one-bedroom apartment inside the palace walls.

It is reported that the small home was a former staff apartment with a small lounge, kitchenette and bathroom.

At the time, a spokesperson from St James’s Palace reported the move to the Daily Mail. The statement read: "Prince Harry moved into accommodation at Kensington Palace when he returned from the overseas tour. This will now act his official London Residence. He still anticipates moving into the property currently used by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge [Nottingham Cottage] once they vacate it in the future."

Prince Harry's brother Prince William still lives at Kensington Palace

The coming years saw Prince Harry date the likes of Cressida Bonas and rumours swirled around relationships with Mollie King and Ellie Goulding too.

Apartment 1A is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live

Prince Harry now has a sprawling home in Montecito, California and the gorgeous property features a spa, a tennis court and even their own private playground for their children to enjoy.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan gave fans a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday as she launched a special initiative.

Prince Harry's current home is seriously beautiful

They have a large rustic wooden desk and the Duchess sat on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind her, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The Duke and Duchess also have a UK base which is Frogmore Cottage, and it is believed Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is currently residing there along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August.

