Inside Oscars 2022 host Amy Schumer's mind-blowing $12m New York penthouse

Amy Schumer is preparing for one of the biggest gigs of her life after being asked to host this Sunday's Oscars ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

The Trainwreck actress will be swapping one coast for another as she leaves her impeccable New York City penthouse for the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Amy's temporary abode, while she is away, will no doubt pale in comparison to her luxury $12.147million home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the hilarious Oscars 2022 hosts

Amy lives with her husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene in a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom contemporary penthouse overlooking the Hudson River on the Upper West Side.

The home was designed by Howard Spivak at Spivak Architects and has been described as "a Malibu beach house, with the sophistication of Manhattan architecture".

MORE: Amy Schumer floors fans with liposuction results in revealing video

MORE: How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

There is private elevator access that opens directly into the open-plan apartment. Just inside the entry is a curved staircase that leads to a private roof terrace with unobstructed views.

Amy's penthouse has an open plan and floor-to-ceiling glass doors

The 1000-square-foot living and dining space is enveloped by floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open and extend out to a wraparound terrace. A three-sided fireplace crafted from anthracite and glass acts as a divider between the living and dining areas.

There is also a sleek open kitchen just off the dining space that has a breakfast bar with leather-padded stools, black stone and white marble-patterned quartzite countertops, and hanging storage baskets.

Amy's bright home also includes important pieces of art

The bedrooms each have an en-suite with heated floors, but Amy and Chris' master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors on three walls, a spacious walk-in closet, and a marble-sheathed bathroom with a double sink vanity, two-person soaking tub, and glass-enclosed steam shower.

Amy's current abode is a far cry from her previous Upper West Side home, which was a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath apartment.

She once said of the property: "I'm like the richest person I know, and I have a one-bedroom and a walk-up." She and Chris also own a lavish property in his hometown of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which is only accessible by boat or air.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.