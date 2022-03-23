Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars: hosts, nominees, start time and how to watch The 94th Academy Awards mark the biggest night in Hollywood...

Are you excited for the biggest night in Hollywood? The 94th Academy Awards are right around the corner – and we can't wait to see which stars and pictures will be taking home the most prestigious awards of the evening.

Ahead of the night, get up to date with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars…

WATCH: The Power of the Dog has received 11 nods in the 2022 Oscars

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27 March 2022. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the award ceremony will see many of the industry's biggest stars take to the red carpet to celebrate another incredible year of film.

The 2022 Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

Although the last three Oscars have not had hosts, this year will see Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes take to the stage to present the ceremony. According to producer Will Packer, each woman brings something different to the show and we can't wait to see them in action.

Who is presenting the awards at the 2022 Oscars?

In addition to the three hosts, the 2022 Oscars will feature a range of different famous faces presenting various awards - and 2022 looks like it will be the most star-studded yet!

Among those on presenting duties are Samuel L Jackson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kevin Costner, John Travolta, Lily James, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita Nyong'o, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Halle Bailey, Elliot Page, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and Lady Gaga as well as 2021 winners Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung.

Many A-list stars will take to the stage to present awards throughout the night

What will the 2022 Oscars look like?

Unlike the scaled-back ceremony that took place in 2021, this year's event is said to be free of Covid-19 restrictions such as social distancing and mask wearing and will feel - and look - a lot more like the pre-coronavirus show in 2020.

Another major change that viewers can expect is that several key categories will not be presented live. Editing, Makeup & Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Sound, and all the shorts will be given out before the cameras start rolling and then edited into the telecast. This small but significant change has caused a huge outrage with movie purists who believe that all categories deserve to be celebrated during the ceremony.

Who will be performing at the 2022 Oscars?

There will also be a number of musical performances from the likes of Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Sebastián Yatra and Reba McEntire. Additionally, the cast of the animated film Encanto will perform We Don’t Talk About Bruno and Oscar-nominated track Dos Origuitas.

Beyonce is among those set to perform during the ceremony

Additionally, the ceremony will also feature tributes to the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise and the 50th anniversary of Best Picture winner The Godfather.

Who are the 2022 Oscars nominees?

You can find a full list of 2022 Oscars nominees here. It's likely that many of the films that did well at the BAFTAs earlier this month, such as The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast and West Side Story, will win big, but we're not ruling out a surprise winner or two!

How can I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards will air live beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC on Sunday 27 March 2022.

UK viewers will be able to watch the full broadcast on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel starting at 1am on Monday 28 March. A highlights reel of the night's events is also set to air on Sky One and will be available to watch on NOW. The show will also be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide and we recommend international film fans check local listings.

