Amy Schumer floors fans with liposuction results in revealing video The Oscars 2022 host recently opened up about the procedure

Amy Schumer has been open and honest with her fans about her recent liposuction – and now she's given them a revealing look at the results.

The 2022 Oscars host posted a video on Tuesday that saw her dancing around topless during a fitting for the upcoming Academy Awards and her new Hulu show, Life and Beth. In the clip, Amy has her back to the camera and is wearing nothing but black underwear.

Her semi-nude appearance left many of her fans lost for words, with some only able to comment with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

There were others that could muster together some words to compliment Amy on her slimmer frame. "OKAY BODY [Fire emoji]," responded one fan.

A second said: "Hottie mc hot hot. Thank you for always being awesome!" A third who was unaware of Amy's recent surgery, replied: "Omg how do you look so good [heart-eyes] Tell me your secrets! GO mama!!!"

Amy's fans were blown away by her appearance

Earlier this month, the Life and Beth actress surprised fans when she opened up about getting liposuction on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea.

She said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, 'that's so crazy to me', and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything. [But] cut to turning 40 after having a C-section and everything changed."

Chatting further about her decision to go under the knife, Amy said it was a combination of her difficult pregnancy, birth, her struggle with endometriosis and ultimately having her uterus and appendix removed in September, that lead to liposuction.

Amy briefly mentioned her surgery back in January alongside this swimsuit photo

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she said.

Amy commented briefly about getting "lipo" back in January in a post that accompanied a swimsuit photo.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

