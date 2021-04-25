Elton John films at £5million luxury home before legendary Oscars party

Elton John has made his legendary Oscars party virtual this year, with the public able to join in the celebrations for just £14.99 per ticket. To promote the charitable event, the hitmaker filmed a video alongside his husband David Furnish from their jaw-dropping £5million mansion in LA.

Elton and David were seen sporting dressing gowns while clutching household items to ask followers: "Bored with lockdown?" before transforming into glitzy party outfits alongside a cardboard cut-out of Dua Lipa, the main singer for the show. They encouraged fans to swipe up to book tickets in order to join in the fun and contribute to Elton's AIDS charity. The Candle in the Wind singer also used this opportunity to reveal that he would be joining New Rules singer Dua on stage!

Behind the pair, fans could admire Elton's lavish home with double height ceilings, decadent candelabra uplights and a vast expanse of stone flooring. A balcony made from solid wood could also be seen, as well as a very large gold framed picture hanging on the wall.

Elton and David have the most amazing LA home

The immaculate furnishings continue elsewhere in their sprawling residence. The downstairs is entirely open plan, including a large dining area marked by large white plinths. They have striking baroque style dining chairs which really catch the eye, and there are vases lined up high on a ledge above the space. According to Elton, it was important to make the house child-friendly, which explains why the vases are kept at a distance.

The family also have a pool with incredible views

Outside, the family have a massive swimming pool with the most amazing views across the landscape. The singer uploaded a snap of the outdoor feature at sunset – and we have to admit, it looks pretty idyllic!

The couple live in this gorgeous Los Angeles pad with their sons Zachary and Elijah. The family have spent a lot of time hunkered down there during the coronavirus pandemic, but they also have houses in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice.

