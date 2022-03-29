Why the Queen made a surprise stop off at Buckingham Palace Her Majesty was in London today

The Queen attended her late husband Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday, as the one-year anniversary of his death nears. Her Majesty made her way from Windsor Castle for the event in central London, but did you know that she stopped off at Buckingham Palace beforehand?

Her Majesty travelled to her 775-room home in central London via Land Rover alongside her son Prince Andrew. The pair then switched modes of transport, travelling in her Bentley limousine to the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey. It is believed the monarch didn't stop at stay at her residence, instead simply using the grounds to make the vehicle switch.

WATCH: The moment the Queen arrives at Prince Philip's memorial

It is likely that the Queen made the same return journey, stopping at the palace to change cars before heading home.

Due to the Queen's reduced mobility, she entered the Abbey via a side entrance to avoid any extra steps and the monarch used a walking stick to get around.

Her Majesty changed cars at Buckingham Palace

The Queen hasn't lived in Buckingham Palace permanently since the start of the pandemic. When Prince Philip was still alive, they both spent their days at Windsor Castle along with a 'HMS bubble' of staff.

The monarch now rarely stays at the palace

It is now believed that Her Majesty thinks of Windsor as her main place of residence, staying there most frequently.

Royal biographer Penny Junor suggests that the Queen never really liked Buckingham Palace anyway. In her book, The Firm, she claimed that the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was, in fact, Sir Winston Churchill who strongly encouraged the move to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip spent his last days at Windsor Castle

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

The Queen's unhappiness with moving from her first marital home to Buckingham Palace was also depicted in the Netflix show, The Crown.

