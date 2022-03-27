Prince Charles pens emotional message to the Queen The Prince of Wales shared the message to his 1.5 million followers

Prince Charles has penned an emotional message to his mother the Queen, wishing her a happy Mother's Day on social media.

Taking to the Clarence House Instagram page, the royals posted two photos - one of Prince Charles and the Queen looking very smiley standing in an open green space. The other was of the Duchess of Cornwall and her mother Rosalind Shand.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on their recent visit to Ireland

Captioning the heart-warming images were the words: "On mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today. #MothersDay."

Royal fans were quick to show their support for the heartfelt message and flooded the comments with red love hearts to show their love and support.

Prince Charles posted the message to his mother the Queen on social media

One fan wrote: "Her Majesty is the Mother of our nation and commonwealth family." A second wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall."

Another fan replied, "So lovely, I love Charles, he is a lovely kind and sensitive human being and so kind to his mother xx." A fourth penned: "Happy Mother's Day to Her Majesty. The wonderful mother of our nation."

Prince Charles and Camilla have just returned from their tour in Ireland where they ended their visit at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre.

Prince Charles with his mother the Queen, Camilla, William and Kate last year

Taking to Instagram on Friday Charles and Camilla bid a "colourful farewell" to their royal visit and shared some photos of themselves as they learned to Irish dance together, with the professionals.

Captioning the post, the Prince wrote: "Words often speak to the mind, but music speaks to the heart… It has been a particularly special pleasure to meet so many of the people who, building on this sense of connection, have been changing our world for the better across Ireland."

Fans loved to see Charles and Camilla having such a blast while away. Amongst the comments one fan wrote: "love to see the Duke n Duchess joining in, they really seemed to have enjoyed their trip to Ireland."

