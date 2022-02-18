The Queen's subtle tribute to Prince Philip in her Windsor Castle living room

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen made a return to face-to-face engagements on Wednesday, days after being monitored for COVID-19 due to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall both testing positive.

Her Majesty held an audience inside the Oak Room in Windsor Castle, which is used as a sitting room, and the ornaments she had on display included a subtle tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

WATCH: The Queen carries out virtual audiences

While framed photos of the Queen with her great-grandchildren and a collage of photos of Prince Philip were among the prominent items on display, eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that on a table in the background was an antique Wedgwood bowl in the shape of a cabbage, which may also remind her of her husband.

'Cabbage' was a nickname Philip affectionately used for his wife, which came to light after the 2006 film, The Queen, was released. It is not known whether the item was a gift from the late Duke, but it no doubt holds fond memories nonetheless.

The Queen has a cabbage bowl on display in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle

The design appears to have been discontinued by Wedgwood, but similar designs can be found at Oliver Bonas and Liberty.

Green cabbage ceramic serving bowl, £22.50, Oliver Bonas

Other sentimental items found in Her Majesty's sitting room include a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018 of the Queen, Prince Philip, and their great-grandchildren, and a statue of the Queen as a girl with a horse.

The engagement marked the first face-to-face meeting the Queen has held since being monitored for COVID-19, after both Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tested positive.

Prince Philip's nickname for the Queen was 'cabbage'

The monarch held an audience with Major General Eldon Millar, the incoming Defence Services Secretary, and his predecessor, Real Admiral James McLeod at Windsor Castle, where she has spent the majority of her time throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

