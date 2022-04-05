Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright backtrack on dream home plans – watch

Michelle Keegan, 34, and Mark Wright, 35, keep their fans suitably informed about the progress of their new home via their Instagram account @Wrightyhome and on Tuesday they admitted making a U-turn on a decision that affects the whole of the house.

Mark filmed inside their Essex mega-mansion to explain that the couple were supposed to only be having architraves around the internal doors of their home but they have since requested them on all windows too. The wooden addition around the edge of the window frame just adds a further element of luxury to the vintage-look windows at their new build property.

WATCH: Mark Wright explain's the change of plans at Essex mansion

The couple have selected "dream" Georgian-style sash windows for their huge mansion as they've been inspired by the beautiful hotels they've stayed in around the country.

The couple don't like to do things by halves, and just last week Mark unveiled the huge piece of onyx that has been installed to create their epic light-up bar.

The Georgian-style property is coming along nicely

As the former TOWIE star filmed the installation process, he could be heard saying: "Yes! That is the absolute nuts. This is my room. I've been waiting for this moment for so long!"

The bar has two beer pumps already installed and the star also pointed out where his DJ decks will be in due course.

The amazing room, which we are sure will play host to their moving in party, has herringbone style flooring which gives it a traditional yet modern feel – and we love it!

The couple could be moving in this year

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home last year and demolished it in July before embarking on creating a dream property from scratch.

Mark is clearly passionate about the property's development, and he heads to the site as often as he can in between work to catch up on the work that's being carried out. But, he can rest assured that the project is in good hands as his own father has been overseeing the renovations.

