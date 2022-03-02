Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite in new video The couple is set to move in this year

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have admitted that their luxury hotel stays around the world have informed their interiors decisions at their grand Essex mansion, and a new video of their epic master bedroom could be mistaken for a five-star residence!

Mark was at the building site for his new abode on Wednesday and he showed fans into his and Michelle's main bedroom with a candid video. The walls of their private space have all been decorated with a textured wallpaper in a muted cream shade.

As the former TOWIE star panned the camera around huge black doors could be seen on the far side of the room. There is one set of double doors and one other single door. Presumably one of the gorgeous carved doors is the entrance into the bedroom and the other leads into their en suite.

Another luxurious feature of their bedroom is the Georgian windows that boast views over the idyllic countryside. Fans were very impressed by their sweeping vistas when they shared a look on their home Instagram account @WrightyHome.

Mark has previously shown off the couple's master bathroom with lavish marble everywhere and chic features, and the room will eventually contain its own sauna and steam area.

It's not just the couple who have a fancy shower at their new home as their dogs will be treated to a life of luxury too with their very own doggie shower.

Last week, Mark reposted a video from a company that is supplying the tiles for the special shower. @solihul_tiling_specialists wrote: "Getting set up for this shower tomorrow over at @WrightHome. We don't let you down do we." These pampered pooches have it better than we do!

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home back in 2020 and it looks like this year the time will finally come for the couple to move in.

