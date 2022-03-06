Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's huge walk-in wardrobes are too dreamy for words The couple are renovating their new home

Another day, another house update from Mark Wright, 35, and Michelle Keegan, 34 – and their latest home feature is set to be pretty luxurious.

The Extra star gave his Instagram followers a peek at the couple's walk-in wardrobes at their new Georgian-style home, which is reportedly worth £1.3million. "Finally have a plan for the wardrobes!! Cannot wait," he wrote next to a sketch from Taylor Bespoke.

It showed a room with wardrobes lining the back wall, while a shelving unit sat on one side and what appears to be a small dressing table with drawers was positioned next to the window. Previous snaps on the bespoke furniture designers' Instagram show many of their designs feature chic white cabinets, mirrored shelves and underlighting to make the space feel bigger – which would fit in perfectly with Mark and Michelle's decor, should they choose a similar style.

Mark shared a look at their wardrobe plans

The wardrobes are likely to be in close proximity to their master bedroom, which has been decorated with a textured wallpaper in a muted cream shade.

In a recent video, the former TOWIE star showed off huge black doors on the far side of the room, presumably leading to the hallway and their en suite. Another luxurious feature of their bedroom is the large windows that boast views over the idyllic countryside.

The couple have been renovating their home since they purchased it in 2020

Mark and Michelle bought their Essex home back in 2020, but the TV star recently revealed they have been temporarily living with his parents amid the renovation.

While discussing his brother Josh Wright and his wife Hollie's recent baby joy, he said on Heart FM: "Me and my wife actually are at my mum and dad's, we're staying there at the moment, whilst we're renovating our house.

"My mum was on her way to the hospital because we heard that Hollie was going into labour and me and my wife were in bed and my dad was in his bed upstairs. It was just us in the house because my sister stayed at my other sister's house, anyway there's loads of us!

"We were laying in bed and we got the news in a Whatsapp group which is the beauty of having social media, my brother said, 'He's here!' Me and Michelle, we ran up to my dad in his bed, we were like, 'Can you believe it?' He was buzzing, he was like, 'Go downstairs and pop a bottle. I've done it with all you kids when you were born, so got to do it again.'"

