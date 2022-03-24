Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal epic entrance to new home We can’t wait to see the finished result!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have revealed the grand entrance to their new home as the build nears completion, and it looks incredible!

The couple have been documenting every step of their house build on their dedicated Instagram account, @wrightyhome, and on Wednesday Mark revealed they were making the final choices of paving for their driveway.

WATCH: Mark Wright shows stunning entrance and driveway at new home

Sharing a series of videos on Instagram Stories, Mark panned across the front of their new property, which has an impressive covered double front door with columns on either side at the centre, and a large window overhead.

Giving an idea of the size of the new property, there are three windows both upstairs and downstairs on either side of the entrance, all of which will look out over the long paved driveway that is currently under construction.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have revealed the new entrance to their home

Mark revealed they have chosen granite slabs for the edging of the drive, but are struggling to decide whether to go for dark or light slabs or a mix of the two, so asked fans to cast their votes.

It is not the first time that the former TOWIE star has invited followers to share their opinions on decisions they are making about their home, and in January asked them to help him and Michelle choose a gate that both offers maximum security and ties in with the luxurious aesthetic.

The property is near completion with the driveway under construction

The inside of the property is set to be equally impressive, with their own spa-style bathroom, a master suite with huge walk-in wardrobes and beautiful country views, and a bar. Meanwhile, the garden will have an outdoor swimming pool and huge terrace with a fire pit, which will be perfect for entertaining.

"Our garden means the world to us and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

