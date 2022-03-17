Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tease surprising eco addition at Essex mansion The couple are building their dream home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's dream home in Essex is really taking shape now, and an Instagram Story on the couple's home account @wrightyhome has revealed that they will be having luxury carpets fitted – but the eco-friendly kind!

The pair reshared a story from @borough_flooring_home where they purchased their @sednacarpet flooring – an ultra-luxe carpet that's made from "regenerated ocean waste". The ethos of the brand is to create "beautiful spaces while saving sea life," and their range of plush carpets is amazing.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and Made in Chelsea alum Lucy Watson also follow the brand on Instagram, proving it's a hit with celebs.

While the proprietor of Borough Flooring Home kept Michelle and Mark's carpet colour choice top secret, he did reveal that it's one of the muted tones in the show book, flicking through to give fans a glimpse.

Mark and Michelle are having eco carpets

Their new-build home also has solar panels installed on the roof, meaning the stars will be able to use renewable energy to run their vast mansion.

As well as being conscious of the environment, the couple have been keen to install privacy features, and these strict measures include security cameras all over the exterior of their property and they also have revealed they will be having large electric gates at the front.

The couple have undertaken a massive project

Inside, there are a number of exciting additions that are coming together nicely, including the couple's very own spa in their bathroom and a private bar.

Fans were obsessed with Michelle and Mark's sweeping bedroom views when they revealed them online – just check out those rolling hills!

The couple have big plans for their outdoor space

As well as soaking up the vistas from bed, the stars will be able to drink in the countryside expanse from their giant outdoor pool which has been worked on over the past few months. We can't wait to see the finished project and we'll be keeping an eye out for a full tour.

