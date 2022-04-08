5 home updates to increase your property's value by 20% These upgrades may help your home to sell even faster

Fitted wardrobes, home libraries and dressing rooms are among the features that could help your home stand out among an increasingly competitive property market, it has been revealed.

Rethinking and repurposing some spaces in five key areas of the home could add as much as 20 percent to your property value when it's time to sell according to premium home interiors brand, Neville Johnson, who have worked closely with leading property experts from Foxtons to create a new need-to-know guide for homeowners.

Ryan Ninnis from Foxtons says: "Presenting a stylish, well designed, and functional home to buyers is a key way to differentiate and sell your property quickly. We regularly see increases in value of 15-20% for owners who have made home improvements that appeal to the demands of the local market."

Here are five areas of your home to consider upgrading to add the most value and win over prospective buyers in as little as 30 seconds…

Create a strong first impression with a stylish staircase

A staircase can help to provide a strong first impression for buyers

Although often overlooked, the staircase is typically the first thing you see when you walk into your home. It can be a very dominant part of your décor and has potential to create an impeccable first impression to visitors.

According to commentary from Foxtons, the property experts know that when hosting viewings, the potential buyer will make up their mind on the property within the first 30 seconds of walking into the home, so a hallway with a well-purposed staircase is a key element to any living space.

Get clever storage with fitted wardrobes

Fitted wardrobes can increase your property's value

At a time when homeowners are putting a premium on space, fitted bedroom furniture is sure to help add value to the property. A buyer expects to see clever storage solutions in properties of all sizes, especially as new home developments from national house builders are providing excellent storage solutions and setting a new benchmark for buyers.

In traditional properties, fitted wardrobes can be a great solution for maximising storage options, while being sympathetic to original features, and in more modern properties bold styling choices add standout.

Consider a multi-functional study space

Multi-functional workspaces are more popular than ever

Multi-functional study space has historically added value to a property, and this is more evident today as working trends mean people need their homes to double as an office space regularly. A bespoke study is a massive asset to a home these days and could be said to rival the bedroom that it might be replacing.

Attract buyers with a dressing room

If you have the space, a dressing room is sure to win over buyers

A fitted dressing room can make people fall in love with a house. They imagine how they would use it if they were living there. The popularity of dressing rooms is part of a resurgence in focusing on adult spaces in the home. A master bedroom with dressing room and en suite is high on a list of even family buyers now, adding value to a property, with buyers willing to pay for a dedicated space.

Create a relaxing home library

A library could help your home to stand out from the crowd

As more of us are now working from home, it has never been more important to have a space that we can escape from home-working life, and home library projects are becoming increasingly popular.

Depending on the style of the property, a traditional library, complete with mullions, skirting and cornicing or a contemporary library with shelf lighting and seamless doors, can be a real focal point and add desire, quality, and value to the home.

