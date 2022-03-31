The surprising garden updates that could add £9k to the value of your home Your outdoor space can have a big impact on your property price

Flexible living has become more important than ever over the last couple of years, with our homes now often having to adapt to meet all our requirements and provide a space to work, relax and socialise.

So it’s little surprise that multi-purpose spaces such as a conservatory or a home office garden room now top the list of things prospective buyers would like in a garden, adding as much as £8,500 to the value of your property.

New research from building and renovation expert, Roofing Megastore, has revealed the top garden trends that can add the most value to your home in 2022, along with the surprising garden 'fails' that could decrease the value of your home by over £80,000 if they’re not fixed before selling.

Topping the list of demands is a conservatory, which could add almost £8,500 to the value of your home, and a home office garden room, which could add over £7,200 to a property’s value.

A conservatory could add £8,500 to the value of your home

A garden gym room, an outdoor kitchen, outdoor entertaining area and a hot tub also make the top ten, adding anywhere between £5-£7,000 to the asking price of a home.

But while some garden features will come in handy for attracting prospective buyers, others may have the opposite effect. They include a mouldy or dirty conservatory roof, which could decrease the value of your home by £6,140, and damaged garden walls, which could set back the price by almost £6,000.

Garden office rooms are also in demand

A lawn is also important, with no lawn decreasing the value of a home by up to £5,871, while dead trees or plants could knock as much as £5,215 off a property price.

Many of the issues could be easily resolved with some deep cleaning and simple repairs, and may be well worth considering before putting your home on the market.

