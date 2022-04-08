Amanda Holden films in dressing room of dreams - watch The Heart Radio star has two stunning homes

Amanda Holden delighted her fans on Thursday when she recorded a hair tutorial from her beautiful dressing room.

The Heart Radio star revealed she is looking to embrace her natural curls and used Charles Worthington hair products to create a stunning look. Fans were impressed by her gorgeous hairdo, but we were firmly distracted by her luxurious surroundings.

WATCH: Amanda Holden films inside her stunning dressing room

Amanda sat on a pastel pink shell chair at a white desk with a light and a mirror to film her video, and the rest of her stunning dressing room was also on show. The star has muted wallpaper with a branch pattern on it, which has also been used for the door.

Behind Amanda, mirrored wardrobes could be seen and, in the reflection, open shelves stacked with the star's accessories could be admired.

Amanda has a new garden room at her property

What we would give for a look inside of Amanda's clothes rail, considering she sports a killer outfit each and everyday for her radio job!

This post comes just one day after the presenter unveiled a brand new garden room at her Surrey property also via her Instagram feed where she has amassed 1.8million followers.

"Thank you @intothegardenroom for making bubbles and snuggles in the back garden even better. Perfect for a sneaky afternoon disco nap! #BoughtAndPaidFor #SupportingLocalBusiness," Amanda penned as she shared some photos of the new addition.

The star has two homes with her family

The spectacular garden room sits on a huge deck at the bottom of Amanda’s plot at the family home she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. It has black crittall-style bi-fold doors that open up the space to the garden, and a wide window on the side that overlooks the garden and countryside beyond.

Amanda and the family divide their time between their stunning Surrey home and a second property in the Cotswolds, which she has painstakingly renovated and transformed into a luxurious country getaway for weekends and holidays.

