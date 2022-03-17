Amanda Holden shares fairytale video of private garden – and wow

Spring has finally sprung! Amanda Holden embraced the beautiful weather on Thursday, sharing a stunning video of her private garden looking more glorious than ever.

READ: Amanda Holden's two gorgeous homes will blow your mind

The Heart Radio star took to Instagram Stories to share a short clip panning around her private outdoor space at her idyllic surrey home. Fans could admire a huge blossom tree located in Amanda's garden, as well as her modern decking and grey water feature.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off enchanting private garden at Surrey home

She captioned the clip: "Spring awakening," and the sound of birdsong was able to be heard alongside the glorious, sunny video.

It's not the first time Amanda has showcased her beautiful garden though, as back last year the star planted a palm tree in memory of war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 on 2 February 2021.

The star has planted a tree for Sir Captin Tom Moore

Her beautifully landscaped outdoor area has a range of levels thanks to the luxury decking in a grey shade. There is also an in-built seating area for the family to enjoy and a swanky looking firepit for cooler evenings outdoors.

MORE: What we're buying from eBay's garden furniture range before it sells out (because it will!)

SEE: Amanda Holden films epic £5k playhouse at family home

Amanda has added cube-shaped glass candle lanterns with black frames along the steps which lead up to the family hot tub – so fancy!

The presenter has even filmed herself taking a dip in the outdoor tub before and it looks pretty swish to us.

During lockdown, she entertained herself by mowing the lawn in her own wedding dress. The lawn has a border area filmed with plants and flowers, with a brick wall topped with a trellis.

Amanda's Surrey home is stunning

Amanda shares her home with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie. She also has a second property in the Cotswolds which also gets a bit of airtime on her social channels.

Their country retreat is the perfect place for the family to escape it all and the cottage-style property is decorated immaculately inside and out.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.