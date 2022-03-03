Amanda Holden reveals Simon Cowell's family relocation plans - report

Amanda Holden revealed Simon Cowell's family relocation plans after the Britain's Got Talent star has suffered two horrific e-bike accidents.

WOW: Simon Cowell's immaculate Malibu beach house will make you green with envy

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Heart Radio presenter opened up about her friend and colleague Simon, revealing that he has his sights set on spending more time in the UK. While he does want to have more family time, Amanda set the record straight by saying: "He's not retiring by any means."

Amanda claimed that Simon's fiancée Lauren Silverman is now an "adopted Brit" so it makes sense for the family to be spending more time on British soil.

It was welcome news for pal Amanda who will be looking forward to socialising with the family more when they make the move.

Simon is set to spend more time in the UK along with his partner and son

Simon has a multi-million pound mansion in Holland Park, London which boasts six bedrooms and plenty of space for himself, his fiancée Lauren and their seven-year-old son Eric.

We're sure the music mogul won't be able to bid farewell to his Malibu mansion completely though and it will be ready and waiting for long holidays in the sunshine.

His beautiful home in California boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the ocean.

The star has a huge property in West London

Outside, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and a koi pond, and the family can soak up the vistas from the inside as there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the grounds. So fancy!

In 2019, Simon actually purchased a second London property, this time in the leafy suburb of Wimbledon. The family tested out the £15million mansion but it is reported that the school run was too long thanks to the prolonged Hammersmith Bridge closure, so they never moved in permanently. It was then reported that the star sold up and made a tidy £2million profit from the sale.

