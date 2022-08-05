Amanda Holden's £5million Surrey home she's preparing to leave – full tour

Amanda Holden has previously described the Surrey house she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters as her "forever home", but it appears they have had a change of heart after selling the property for £5million.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has made several improvements to the property since moving in back in 2015, creating everything from a home bar to a luxurious garden room, as well as putting her own stamp on the interiors with bold colours, quirky wall art and chic furnishings – and she's kept her fans updated every step of the way on Instagram.

While Amanda's future plans remain to be seen, we've no doubt she'll transform her future home in a similar way. Keep reading to take a look through her former family home, along with the cottage she owns in the Cotswolds…

Amanda Holden's Surrey home

The Heart Radio star has opted for opulent black and silver interiors in her bedroom, with a black velvet bench seat at the end of the bed, shiny black bedside tables, and a pair of matching black and silver pineapple table lamps.

Amanda showcased her beautiful new garden room in April, revealing it has a relaxing seating area and bar, set upon a large wooden deck in the garden with a hot tub.

Most recently, Amanda shared a photo from her garden after planting a palm tree in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore. It features gorgeous grey decking with a wraparound seating area surrounding a gorgeous modern fire pit with a glass frame, and steps that lead up to a hot tub built into the floor alongside a stone sculpture.

The Heart Radio host entertained herself during lockdown by mowing the lawn in her wedding dress. The lawn has a border area filmed with plants and flowers, with a brick wall topped with a trellis instead of a wooden fence.

Amanda renovated her kitchen during lockdown and showed off the results on Instagram. The updates include brand new cupboards and worktops, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, and mirrored tiles on the walls. She also switched things up with a darker colour scheme seen in navy cupboards, and bronze accents from the door handles and lampshades.

Amanda previously decorated her kitchen back in 2019, when she had hung three striking pendant lights costing £850 apiece over her breakfast bar. The room has an exposed brick wall with sleek white cabinets, and had been styled with a vase of fresh flowers and an orchid on display.

Amanda also revealed her dining room in 2019, after renovating alongside the kitchen. The mum-of-two transformed the space with a round marble dining table with velvet chairs, and the piece de resistance, a dazzling £5,000 pendant light hanging overhead from Timothy Oulton.

At the start of the pandemic, Amanda announced her decision to self-isolate with a post in her home revealing dark navy and gold pineapple-print wallpaper. She has various other pineapple accessories in the house, too.

In a different room, Amanda has opted for a pineapple lamp to match her wallpaper. It costs £125 from Graham and Green, and the same design has also been used in the new This Morning studios.

Amanda unveiled her living room makeover in an Instagram post at the beginning of September 2019, showing her moody decor, featuring midnight blue walls and a striking azure velvet sofa. Tres chic!

The home bar had an impressive makeover at the same time, and is fully-stocked with a vast array of spirits. The perfect spot to host a party with her BGT co-stars, don’t you think?!

"We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful of her beloved bar.

Amanda and Chris bought their home in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!" The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated, and Amanda said she "badgered" the builder for a year, until he sold it to them.

Amanda hasn't shied away from either colour or print in this room! The mum-of-two has Cole & Son patterned mustard wallpaper in this back living room, which she says "sounds like a nightmare but looks great!" And we agree.

The back living room also has a grand piano placed in the corner – the perfect backdrop for an outfit of the day post! Amanda and her husband have committed to the mustard and grey colour scheme by painting the skirting boards and door frames in a pale grey hue, with a mustard-toned rug adding the finishing touches.

Amanda Holden's Cotswolds home

The family also has a country retreat in the Cotswolds, which they have been renovating over the past year. The living room has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, she has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

We're sure any guest would love to stay in this spare room, which has a pretty pink colour scheme. Amanda has used Barne by Gates wallpaper, and added white trunk suitcases from her Bundleberry for QVC collection at the side of the bed. Another Graham and Green pineapple lamp adds some character to the room.

At Christmas, Amanda brightened up her traditional thatched cottage with a splash of colour, opting for stunning red and green door decorations. Little red flowers and large pale pink roses are dispersed between the green foliage alongside gold, red and green baubles. The star showed off her beautifully festive door courtesy of Early Hours London, posting a video of the welcoming scene on Instagram, which she captioned: "All I want for Christmas... is a fabulous front door!!" With this bauble- and berry-filled creation, the mum-of-two certainly got what she wished for!

This spare room is a great spot for Amanda to relax, with a striking armchair from David Phillips Furniture and checked blanket to keep cosy.

