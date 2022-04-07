Amanda Holden reveals incredible new feature at family home The Britain’s Got Talent host has two homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds

Amanda Holden has made fans green with envy after revealing an incredible new addition to her family home - a luxurious garden room.

GALLERY: Amanda Holden's two family homes are nothing alike - photos

The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed a look at the impressive feature at the bottom of her garden in an Instagram post on Thursday, showing how it has been styled as a living room with cosy fireplace, sofas and a bar area.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares fairytale video of private garden

"Thank you @intothegardenroom for making bubbles and snuggles in the back garden even better. Perfect for a sneaky afternoon disco nap! #BoughtAndPaidFor #SupportingLocalBusiness."

The new garden room sits on a huge deck at the bottom of Amanda’s garden at the beautiful Surrey home she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. It has black crittall-style bi-fold doors that open up the space to the garden, and a wide window on the side that overlooks the garden and countryside beyond.

Amanda Holden revealed a look inside her new garden room

Better still, there is even a hot tub on the deck alongside the new structure, making it ideal for entertaining and relaxation throughout the year.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends were blown away by Amanda’s garden addition, with Rylan Clark commenting: "STUN."

MORE: Amanda Holden shares fairytale video of private garden

"Love it," commented Loose Women’s Saira Khan, while Vanessa Feltz added: "That is the perfect idyll."

Amanda has a beautiful garden at her family home

The post marked the second time in 24 hours that Amanda had revealed an envy-inducing look inside her incredible garden. Earlier on Wednesday, the 51-year-old shared a photo of herself relaxing on a sun lounger with her pet dog, showcasing her pristine lawn and an outdoor dining area, as well as the pretty mint green playhouse she has for her daughters.

GALLERY: 32 private celebrity bedrooms revealed - from Amanda Holden to Stacey Dooley

Amanda and the family divide their time between their stunning Surrey home and a second property in the Cotswolds, which she has painstakingly renovated and transformed into a luxurious country getaway for weekends and holidays.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.