Coleen and Wayne Rooney's heartache over £20million Cheshire home - details The footballer and his family have moved into a new home

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have built a dream home for their family in Cheshire, but the £20million mansion hasn't been smooth sailing for the pair…

Firstly, the progress on their building site was delayed due to the pandemic, meaning they moved into the house much later than planned, but more recently, the family have had a bigger issue – a traveller camp next door. According to the Daily Mail, the courts have just ruled that the inhabitants of the camp must move on after a painstaking 18-month battle, however, the downside is that they have 12 months to move off the land.

This means that the Rooneys could still endure a whole year of disruption so close to their mega-mansion.

Marcus Rashford is another footballing star who has a property nearby, but it is believed that the Premier League player hasn't actually moved into his home yet, reliving him of the troubles.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have built a dream home in Cheshire

It isn't just the celebrities who have had an issue with the caravan site as the issue has received over 1,000 complaints sent to the local council.

Wayne and Coleen bought the idyllic plot of land for their mansion for a sum of £4million in 2017, and have built a sprawling six-bedroom estate on the 40-acre site, complete with everything that they and their four sons – Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three – could ever dream of.

The 40-acre site is causing serious problems for the family

Their impressive abode houses a snooker room, home cinema, indoor swimming pool and underground spa.

The couple are also said to have their own stables with space for 14 horses, and a football pitch where the former England footballer can play with his sons.

Just like many of the royals, the family have an underground escape route for security reasons. It sounds like something out of a James Bond film!

