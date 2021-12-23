Wayne and Coleen Rooney move into new £20m mansion and share first peek inside The Rooneys are settling into their new home just in time for Christmas

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are set to have a Christmas to remember after finally moving into their new home. Moving vans have been pictured outside the lavish mansion in Cheshire – worth an estimated £20million – suggesting the family has moved in following four years of delays.

The couple bought the plot of land for £4million in 2017, and have built a sprawling six-bedroom estate on the 40-acre site, complete with everything that they and their four sons – Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three – could ever dream of.

They had originally hoped to move into the property in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic caused setbacks with their building work. However, it sounds like it's definitely worth the wait! Amenities include a snooker room, home cinema, indoor swimming pool and underground spa, which they'll no doubt be looking forward to using for the first time over Christmas.

Wayne and Coleen are also said to have their own stables with space for 14 horses, and a football pitch where the former England footballer can play with his sons.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have moved into their new home

Understandably, they are focused on protecting their incredible new property, and have taken extra security measures following a 2016 burglary at their former property. They include installing an underground escape route that links the home to the garage and stables.

The family previously lived in a £6million property nearby

While the couple have made no reference to the move on social media, they may well have given fans their very first sneak peek inside earlier this week. Coleen posted a photo of herself, Wayne, and their sons wearing matching Matalan Christmas pyjamas in support of Alder Hey Children's Hospital, showing them all standing in front of a grey padded wall, a feature that could be from their new cinema room.

