Coleen Rooney's four wedding dresses with husband Wayne are nothing alike

Coleen and Wayne Rooney will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in 2022, which has got us looking back at their stunning Italian wedding – and the bride's four bridal gowns.

The former footballer and his wife began dating at the age of 16, and the childhood sweethearts went on to tie the knot in a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy in 2008. To walk down the aisle, Coleen chose a stunning Marchesa wedding gown designed by Georgina Chapman, complete with a strapless neckline, simple bodice and skirt made up of fans of frilled silk organza. She finished off her look with crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin heels and wore her hair in a chic bun.

Her elegant bridal look was visible in a throwback photo she shared in 2020, writing: "Thanks @julieperryevents for making our wedding such a magical celebration. Loved every minute #anniversary."

At the time, she also shared a romantic snap of the newlyweds on the dancefloor at their evening reception which shared a sneak peek at another wedding dress. Coleen was clutching a glass of champagne as she embraced her new husband wearing what appears to be a Grecian-style one-shouldered gown with jewel embellishments.

The bride walked down the aisle in a strapless Marchesa wedding dress

Meanwhile, photos of her four-day celebration taken in 2008 revealed she wore a third dress to sign the marriage certificate. Similar to her first gown, the frock was strapless with a layered skirt – but this one had lace detailing on the bodice and an ankle length that showed off her peep-toe shoes.

She also changed into a knee-length white gown with silver sequin and jewel embellishments for the evening.

Coleen shared a peek of her one-shouldered gown

On her tenth wedding anniversary, Coleen opened up about the possibility of renewing their vows. She told HELLO!: "To be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married.

"It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet."

