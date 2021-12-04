Coleen Rooney unveils unique Christmas tree – with life-size animal decoration It's been inspired by the woodland

Coleen Rooney unveiled her woodland-inspired Christmas tree to her 899,000 Instagram followers on Saturday – and we were amazed by the addition of a life-sized owl decoration!

The jaw-dropping tree was crammed with baubles and decorations including pine cones, berries, twigs, lights, and branches. Coleen wrote: "Thank you for doing my tree so last minute! Love it. And thank you for my [bottle emoji] and mince pies."

The creation has been designed and installed by @florence.events.decor and they have shared additional pictures and videos of the tree to their Instagram page.

The festive piece was positioned in one of the family's living areas alongside an elegant console table which has been dressed with candles and above it hangs a large mirror.

Can you spot the white owl?

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that some of the same decorations were used by Coleen and family last year.

The huge display was another glitzy addition to their already mesmerising home. The epic house that is said to be worth £6million has monochrome décor throughout and many stylish furnishings. In fact, their palatial residence could be an actual show home.

The Rooneys have a lovely home in Cheshire

The kitchen is a highlight of the home with black worktops, a wraparound breakfast bar and sink and cream wooden cabinets with glass-fronted doors.

However, the couple and their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass are preparing to swap their £6million home for their dream property nearby, which is currently under construction and is believed to be worth an estimated £20million.

The vast kitchen is a highlight of their home

The new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course, a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage – and we have no doubt the couple's entrance hall will be just as grand in their new house.

