Helen Skelton sparks debate with her top energy bills money-saving tip The Countryfile presenter shared some advice for her followers

Helen Skelton has sparked a discussion among her followers about the best ways to save money on energy bills in a new Instagram post after revealing one of her top tips to manage costs.

RELATED: 7 simple changes to make at home to save big on your energy bills in 2022

The mum-of-three posted a new ad on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing she had teamed up with a smart meter company as part of their Energy Savers Panel, and said the recent price cap increase was the reason behind her new partnership.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children

"One of the best tips is getting a smart meter. Did you know the in-home display shows how much you're spending on energy in real-time?" Helen wrote, adding: "That way you can make little changes to manage costs. It's a no-brainer really, all you need to do to find out more is search 'get a smart meter.'"

Helen's post was met with a mixed response from fans, with many thanking her for sharing the tip. "Brilliant Helen! Will give this a look… thank you!" one commented. "Nice one Helen, thank you," another wrote.

MORE: Helen Skelton's Yorkshire home as you've never seen it before

However, others weren't convinced about the benefits of installing smart meters, with one revealing they had always been advised not to get one by heating engineers in the past. "Who do we believe?" they asked.

Helen Skelton suggested using smart meters to reduce energy bills

Another suggested that they could "cause friction" among families when one person is more keen to reduce energy use than others.

Helen is not the only high profile star to share her money-saving tips with fans in the wake of the recent energy price cap increase. Stacey Solomon revealed that she had taken to using her appliances during off-peak hours in a bid to cut down her bills, and promised she would report back on any difference that it made.

Meanwhile, Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud has suggested making some home improvements for anyone worried about insulation, including installing more loft insulation or looking into secondary glazing.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.