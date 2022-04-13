Helen Skelton's Yorkshire home with three children as you've never seen it before The BBC star has a stunning family house

Helen Skelton is a mother to three beautiful children, and on Tuesday, she showed off the reality of living in a busy family household with two boisterous boys, a new baby and a dog.

The BBC Countryfile star shared a video clip of her living room in total chaos with her sons Ernie and Louis playfighting behind the sofa as she was sitting cuddling baby Elsie.

Their open-plan living space was covered in toys with discarded towels draped on the sofa and various clutter on the large kitchen island. Helen panned the camera around to show their pet dog in a dog bed on the floor and Elise's tiny legs as she was snuggled into her mum.

"Real life," Helen captioned the clip along with the mind-blown emoji. She also accompanied the video with the Taylor Swift track Never Grow up.

Helen is mum to three children

Bravo to Helen for showing her fans the reality of mum life!

It was just last week when the star was hailed a "supermum" by her Instagram followers as she gave her son Ernie a piggyback while carrying her newborn baby Elsie in a carrier on her front. Multitasking and its finest.

Speaking to HELLO! about when the couple first found their dream home, admitted the "quirky" home made her heart "sing" – a feeling she didn't get when she viewed other properties. The beautiful garden was the biggest attraction.

"I kept sneaking back to see it," said Helen. "I knew there was no one living there. We looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that special something. This one did.

The family have a stunning home

The family relocated from France to settle in the UK, but their French home did inspire some design decisions. "When we lived in France, we had a massive island in the kitchen, and all our friends would come over with loads of plates of food and just dip in and out. That's what we wanted to recreate here," she told HELLO!

