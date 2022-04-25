The Queen welcomes adorable additions to Norfolk home The Monarch's Sandringham Estate just got even more magical

The Queen's Norfolk home, Sandringham has welcomed some adorable additions - baby chicks!

The official Instagram account of the Sandringham Estate shared a video on Monday showing waddling little chicks in the stunning grounds. "New arrivals to the gardens this week," read the caption on the super-sweet clip.

The sun was shining in the video as six little chicks explored the monarch's glorious grounds, pecking away with a backdrop of grass and flowers.

Photos of the stunning grounds never fail to delight royal fans and the account's 19,000 followers are always quick to comment on any beautiful glimpses. "Simply gorgeous" and: "Stunning" were among the comments on recent pictures. "I can see why Her Majesty loves here so much, it looks so tranquil and picturesque. Would love to visit one day," added one.

The estate has acres of beautiful grounds

This wonderful news comes after the Queen marked a special occasion at her Norfolk home earlier in the month as she celebrated her 96th birthday by staying at her secluded property.

The monarch chose to mark the occasion in private, staying at Wood Farm on the grounds of the pristine estate. It was her second birthday without her late husband Prince Philip by her side, but the location of choice to mark the special day was likely to be in his honour. The Duke of Edinburgh spent most of his retirement staying at the pristine country home and we're sure Her Majesty felt close to him while staying there.

There is a play area for kids on site

The Sandringham Estate gardens are usually open between April and October, but this year they opened earlier in February. The grounds have a lot for visitors to enjoy, including a shady woodland walk that was instigated by the Queen in the late 1960s, expansive lawns and formal gardens, along with a children's play area designed to look like a castle.

