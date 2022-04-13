The Queen to hire extra help at royal residence – and it's a top-secret job Do you want to work for the monarch?

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Queen, 95, is looking to hire an extra pair of hands at her Sandringham Estate. Her official Instagram account announced that Her Majesty is looking to hire a house steward to work in Norfolk.

The statement read: "We're looking for a house steward to join the team from Sunday – Wednesday." The post also included a contact email encouraging prospective employees to get in touch if they are interested in the part-time post.

What's interesting is that the details of the job are kept top secret as the role does not feature on the list of current vacancies on the royal.uk website, meaning the public are not free to peruse the job description.

It is believed this kind of role would include some sort of management of the Queen's estate but it is unclear which level this will be at.

The Queen is employing someone new at her Sandringham home

Other job roles being advertised at the Queen's homes at present include a systems engineer at Buckingham Palace, a warehouse operative in Windsor and a summer visitor warden at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. So, if you're interested, you could work for the Queen!

The monarch is currently residing at her majestic home of Windsor Castle, which is where she stayed throughout the height of the pandemic and also where her late husband, Prince Philip, spent his final days.

The monarch has been partaking in virtual calls

Her Majesty has recently fought off a bout of COVID-19 and she has been battling mobility issues, but she hasn't slowed down in carrying out virtual audiences and engagements from Windsor Castle via video link.

In one of her virtual engagements, the monarch made a rare comment about her personal experience with the virus. "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it, this awful pandemic," she said.

The Queen's birthday will take place later this month, but it is still unknown how the royal will mark the occasion.

