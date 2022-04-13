The Queen's Buckingham Palace home gets '£90k facelift' – new photos Buckingham Palace has been undergoing extensive renovation works

The Queen may not be planning to return to her home at Buckingham Palace any time soon, but she is still keen to restore it to its resplendent best ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Work is currently being carried out at the historic residence to touch up the exterior paintwork, with a team of painters and decorators seen painting the famous gate at the entrance to Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Red barriers surrounded the area as three decorators painted the wrought iron gates, which have stood outside Buckingham Palace for over 100 years. The work is being done to provide "decorative finishes" to the royal residence, which is currently undergoing a £369million renovation project.

The project isn't expected to be completed until 2027, but no doubt refreshing the exterior of the royal residence is a priority ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The painter and decorator role was recently advertised on the Royal Household's website with a £30,000 salary for a 40-hour per week job, dependent on experience. With three decorators working on the gates alone, the work is expected to cost at least £90,000.

The gates at Buckingham Palace are being decorated ahead of the Platinum Jubilee

The advert for the job read: "It's adding the decorative finishes, for people to appreciate for years to come. Its feeling inspired to deliver to the very highest standards, and it's the pride in joining a team at the heart of a world famous institution. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.

"Joining a small team that provide both internal and external redecoration services across various royal residences, you'll make sure that all decorative works are completed to the highest level of finish."

The work will not only include decorating Buckingham Palace, but also other buildings across the royal's London estates, which may include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's home, Clarence House, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family home at Kensington Palace.

The painter and decorator role has a £30k salary

"Working in such uniquely historic environments means you'll have the opportunity to expand your existing skills. You'll regularly handle specialist wall coverings, sign-writing and use specialist paint finishes, such as marbling and gilding," the job listing explained.

"Playing an essential part within the Property team, you'll also help solve day-to-day maintenance issues that arise, and assist with preparation work for State, Ceremonial or Official Functions. In all that you do, you'll aim for the highest standards. After all, the results of your hard work will be seen by thousands."

