Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep permanent UK base – details

Ahead of their arrival in the UK this week, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage for another year.

HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have lived at Frogmore for the past two years, but the couple recently vacated the property so the Sussexes can stay there during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, who gave up their royal titles when they relocated to California in March 2020, now permanently reside in their £11million Montecito mansion.

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan initially moved in, converting the Grade II-listed property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

They paid back the £2.4million of taxpayers' money after they stepped down as senior royals.

When Harry and Meghan paid back the renovation costs, the reports also revealed the royal couple covered the property's rent from June 2020 until March 2022, leaving their future links to the UK up in the air – until now.

Princess Eugenie moved into the property in November 2020, and a friend of the royals told HELLO! at the time that it was an obvious choice for Harry.

The insider said: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time. It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying at Frogmore during the Platinum Jubilee

During their landmark first trip to the UK with both their children, the Sussexes are set to introduce daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time.

Frogmore Cottage is a short drive away from the Queen's home Windsor Castle, making the location extremely convenient for visits.

