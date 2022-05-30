Rare sighting of Archie on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family day out The Sussexes enjoyed a summertime barbeque

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at a BBQ with close friends Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras on Saturday – and it looks as though their three-year-old son Archie was there too.

The candid picture was originally shared by Delfina, and although it has since been deleted, many fan accounts have picked up the snap, swooning over Meghan's summer dress and admiring the couple's lowkey moment with bare feet on the grass.

To the right of the picture, near a large tree there is a young boy who looks remarkably like their son from the back, with the same hair we've seen Archie sporting in rare family photos. He is wearing a white shirt for the occasion and appears to be bringing his hands to his mouth, perhaps enjoying the food and drink on offer.

The location looks suitably dressed for a party with tablecloths on the outdoor tables, wooden benches for relaxing and there are even cushions on the seating around the tree.

Fans have seen one photo of the family of four

There is a large handbag placed on one of the benches which could well be Meghan's to go with her chic Emilia Wickstead midi dress.

As expected, royal fans were quick to react to the rare photo of the couple circulating on social media.

"A very classic summer dress, and you can't go wrong with that!" one fan wrote, as another penned: "Living for the barefoot moment!" adding a hands-up emoji.

The Sussexes are close friends Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

"I love the skirt on this dress. Love Meghan in bare feet and happy to see them out and about so much," a third fan commented beneath a royal fashion Instagram account, @royalfashionpolice.

While fans have seen a few glimpses of Archie, mainly when he resided in the UK with his parents, we are only yet to see baby Lilibet in one picture, which appeared on the family's Christmas card.

As it's Lili's first birthday on Saturday, when the family are set to be in London for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, we may get to see more of the little one then!

